BlackInkCrew: Meet Ace, The New Blasian Artist Swamp Water Soaking Panny Drawls

Fans Like Ace Of “Black Ink Crew” New Orleans

Black Ink’s New Orleans artist Altonio “Ace” Jackson is quieter than the rest, but ‘Black Ink” fans find his mystery, appearance, and accent kinda sexy. Unlike Herb, Ace is respectful and has the demeanor of a leader, always observing Ceaser and falling in line.

Ace says he grew up in one of New Orleans’s toughest neighborhoods, the Calliope Projects, and explains how building his first tattoo machine saved his life in this extra clip on VH1.com. He seems to be mature and love tattooing.

We did some digging and found out that Ace is also a talented rapper from his area and signed a record deal with No Limit records a few years back. He has music with everyone from Master P to Cymphonique. In his bio, he describes himself as “Asian, Cuban and African American”. Fans seem to think this is a winning combo and find Ace finer than frog hair…

Welp! We found his IG, and he has PLENTY of photos to judge.

Hit the flip for more of Black Ink Crew’s new Blasian panny melter, Ace.