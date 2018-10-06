Pure Comedy: Tiffany Haddish Imagines What Would Happen If Donald Trump Resigns [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tiffany Haddish Imagines Reactions To A Trump Resignation
Donald Trump resigning from the Presidency would set off a celebration unlike any this country has ever seen before. It would be YUUUUUGE.
During an interview to promote her new film, The Oath, Tiffany Haddish was asked what SHE thinks would happen
if the orange oppressor decided to wave the white flag…
LMAO! We can see it now!
What would YOU do if you woke up to the news that Donald Trump was no longer POTUS?
