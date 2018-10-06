In White Folks News: Margot Robbie Rumored To Star In ‘Barbie’ Flick

Margot Robbie In Talks To Star In ‘Barbie’ Movie

Wonder if Nicki Minaj will get a cameo?

According to Deadline, the folks at Warner Bros. are looking to cash in on the $3 billion franchise that made toy-maker Mattel a household name.

A Barbie film is in development after spending significant time idling at Sony and it is rumored that Will Smith’s rumored becky bae Margot Robbie is in talks to play the seminal blonde.

Initially Amy Schumer was going to star in the flick (Can’t imagine how THAT would have worked) and Anne Hathaway was attached but stepped away once production couldn’t be coordinated around Schumer’s schedule.

Obviously a Barbie story wouldn’t just be glamor and glitz, the idea was to tell a story where Barbie isn’t the perfect icon that many lauded her as in the late 80s and early 90s. She was to go on a journey that teaches her that true happiness comes from the inside.

This sound like something you’d be interested in?