So Sad: ‘The Hate U Give’ Screenwriter Audrey Wells Dies Just One Day Before Film Release

Audrey Wells Passes Away A Day Before “The Hate U Give” Releases In Theaters

58-Year-Old screenwriter Audrey Wells had passed away according to Page Six, just one day short of seeing through her final project. Audrey Wells, who wrote and directed the 2003 romantic comedy “Under the Tuscan Sun” as well as the screenplay for the new film “The Hate U Give,” has died after a five-year battle with cancer. A representative from United Talent Agency says Wells died Thursday.

Wells worked on notible projects throughout her career, like screenplays for films like “The Truth About Cats and Dogs,” and “Shall We Dance,” with Jennifer Lopez and Richard Gere. Wells also wrote the script for the critically-acclaimed new film “The Hate U Give,” an adaptation of Angie Thomas’ young adult novel about a police shooting of a young black man. The film starring Amandla Stenberg is now playing in limited release before it expands nationwide Oct. 19.

UTA Co-President David Kramer said in a statement that Wells was “truly special.”

“The strong, independent female characters she shaped resonate today more than ever and will be a part of her legacy always,” Kramer said. “We will miss her amazing, spirit, creativity and the love she gave us.”

So sad, may she rest in peace.