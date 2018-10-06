6LACK Walks Us Through 10 Things He Can’t Live Without, And There’s A Lot Of Gucci Involved [Video]

6LACK Lets Us In On 10 Things He Can’t Live Without

In one of GQ‘s most popular Youtube series, celebrities walk us through 10 of their favorite items hat they absolutely cannot live without. With past guests like YG, Action Bronson, Ty Dolla $ign, Kyrie Irving, Pusha T, and more, each new installment gives us insight into the different items celebrities can’t live without–and some of the essentials are more normal than others.

The most recent guest to take a whack at the series is East Atlanta’s own 6LACK, and you might be surprised by some of the items he feels the need to take with him everywhere.

The first item is a no-brainer, since 6LACK always has to have his vocals on point: throat spray. He equates the concoction to a combination of a shot and some motor oil.

Next up is some cologne, which is pretty on par for most men’s life essentials. The scent he prefers is Gucci, which ends up being a reoccurring theme throughout this video.

After that comes a USB, which should be a staple for pretty much any artist who’s serious about their craft and always ready for a surprise collaboration.

And now, back to some more Gucci. The Atlanta rapper reveals that he cannot travel anywhere without bringing his Gucci slides along with him. Word to future.

A hair brush is the next item that’s essential for 6LACK’s life, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to all of us who have known about him since he had his extra long locks.

Along with that comes some shea butter oil, so if we can gather anything from this list of items, the Zone 6 native probably smells pretty good.

Another item on the list that most of us can identify with: a lint roller. Always gotta look your best.