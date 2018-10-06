Celebrity Seeds: Lil Kim’s Daughter Royal Reign Is All Grown Up, She’s Definitely A Star In The Making
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Kim rarely shares photos and videos of her baby girl Royal Reign, but since the 4-year old is a big girl now, the Queen Bee is letting the world get a glimpse of her little mini me.
Kim may be on to something, because little Ms. Royal has more personality than some of the Youtubers twice her age.
We’re here for it.
