Chocolate Birthday Cakes! Amara La Negra Displays Her Cumpleaños Culo For The Gram

- By Bossip Staff
Amara La Negra Shares Buff Birthday Photo

Happy Birthday to Amara La Negra! The copious curve having “Love and Hip Hop Miami” star just celebrate 28 years on God’s green Earth and she’s blessed fans with a photoshoot. Amara first stepped onto the TV screen less than a year ago, and she’s been pushing forward with her career and agenda to rep Afo-latinas everywhere.

But first, how cute is this cake she shared with her face on it????

Amara credits her best friend for showering her in love. And then she got into her REAL birthday suit on IG. Hit the flip to see Amara La Negra in her birthday “thong.”

Wait… Theres more? 🌹

Muy caliente, Amara. What do you think of this photo??? More after the flip.

IT’S MY BIRTHDAY! @royaleyez

