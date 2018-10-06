For Your Viewing Pleasure: The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 184 “Riled Up” [Video]

The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 184 “Riled Up”

On this week’s episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the fellas formerly apologize to Lil’ Wayne for acting like he isn’t that n****a and predicting embarrassingly low sales numbers for Tha Carter V.

The crew also talks Kanye West’s continues antics and Donald Trump’s creep emergency text message. Oh, and Joe shares a tender moment with Mal.

Enjoy.

