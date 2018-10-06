Diplo Calls Out Dame Dash For Trying To Pass Off One Of His Old Beats As His Own For Kanye To Rap On

Diplo Calls Out Dame Dash For “Stealing” His Beat

Kanye West is out here spreading love and reconnecting with all his old collaborators that he previously turned his back on . Among those is apparently Dame Dash.

Kanye enthusiastically reposted a message Dame sent him, showing off a brand new beat with a jazzy sound and urging ‘Ye to be serious about rapping since he’s serious about the “new heat” he’s cooking up with him in mind.

“Don’t talk that s–t saying you ready to rap. Have me come cook some s–t up. Get in the lab, you know, and make s—t up. F–k all that other dumb s—t, n—a. I’m in the studio, n—a, making motherf—king records.”

We’re guessing ‘Ye must have liked the beat and was perhaps considering lending some of his MAGA-motivated rhymes to it. The only issue? It wasn’t really Dame’s to hand out. Not only was it not Dame’s beat…it wasn’t even new. In fact, it was already released by DJ/artist Diplo — 10 years ago.

Diplo, who you may know from being 1/3 of Major Lazer, was quick to catch it and call it out via Twitter.

This is my actual song tho 🤨 https://t.co/yoQl3Uf9gO — Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) October 4, 2018

For reference…here is Diplo’s song “Sarah” from his 2008 album ‘Florida.’

SMH. Maybe Dame didn’t think Kanye would post it for everyone in the world to hear and notice?? That’s the only way we figure he may have thought he could skate by with this one…

