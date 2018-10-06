Artist Banksy Shockingly Shreds “Girl With Balloon” Soon As It Sold For $1.4 Million
Banksy is with the s#!ts, be clear.
The elusive artist left a room full of rich folks SHOCKED at a Sotheby’s auction of his famous piece “Girl With Balloon”.
According to DailyMail, the artwork sold for $1.4 million and soon as the gavel banged on the winning bid, Banksy destroyed it, remotely.
The brilliant and crafty creator secretly built a shredder into the frame and remotely accessed the device from God-knows-where to essentially turning the piece into New Year’s Eve ticker tape.
Clearly he’s getting a kick out of this. Some even say the piece will be worth even more now that there is an infamous story to accompany it.
Crazy.
