Artist Banksy Shockingly Shreds “Girl With Balloon” Soon As It Sold For $1.4 Million

- By Bossip Staff

Image via Anton VaganovTASS via Getty Images

Banksy Destroys His “Girl With Balloon” Piece After $1.4 Million Sale

Banksy is with the s#!ts, be clear.

The elusive artist left a room full of rich folks SHOCKED at a Sotheby’s auction of his famous piece “Girl With Balloon”.

According to DailyMail, the artwork sold for $1.4 million and soon as the gavel banged on the winning bid, Banksy destroyed it, remotely.

The brilliant and crafty creator secretly built a shredder into the frame and remotely accessed the device from God-knows-where to essentially turning the piece into New Year’s Eve ticker tape.

View this post on Instagram

Going, going, gone…

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

Clearly he’s getting a kick out of this. Some even say the piece will be worth even more now that there is an infamous story to accompany it.

Crazy.

Categories: Making it Rain on Them Hoes, News, Really????

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.