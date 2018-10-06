On Her Erykah Badu Ish: Melania Trump Admits She Tells Donald To Put His Phone Down Just To Keep Him From Tweeting [Video]

Melania Trump Says She Doesn’t Always Agree With Husband Donald’s Wild Tweets

Whenever Donald Trump tweets something bizarre and ridiculous, we all wonder what his family thinks about his antics — especially his wife Melania. The FLOTUS spoke out on Saturday about her husband’s outrageous social media meltdowns telling reporters,

I don’t always agree with what he tweets, and I tell him that. I give my honest opinion and honest advice. Sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t, but I have my own voice and opinions, and it’s very important to me I express what I feel.

According to the Daily Mail, Melania also told reporters she believes SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford when the pair were in high school is ‘highly qualified’, and said: ‘I’m glad Dr Ford was heard’.

*Deep, Deep Sigh*