Rack, Rack City Bih: Birdman Allegedly Working On A $10 Million Settlement With Tyga For Unpaid Royalties

Tyga Slaps Birdman & Cash Money With $10 Million Lawsuit For Withholding Royalties

According to The Blast Birdman is trying to work out a settlement with Tyga for the $10 million lawsuit he filed after leaving Cash Money Records. He is claiming the record label screwed him out of millions of dollars in royalties.

Tyga sued Cash Money and Young Money Records earlier the year accusing them of refusing to pay him royalties for his albums “Careless World” and “Hotel California”. The “Taste” rapper sued Birdman for breach of contract and is seeking a total of $10 million in damages.

Court documents were filed earlier this month on Birdman’s behalf where Cash Money is asking for an extension to respond to the lawsuit. Birdman acknowledges that his answer was due this week but is requesting until the end of the month to work the issue out.

He stated that Tyga has already agreed to the “extension of time to facilitate ongoing settlement discussions.”