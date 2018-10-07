C’mon Pimp: Katt Williams Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting An Uber Driver In Oregon

Katt Williams Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Uber Driver

According to a report by The Blast ,Katt Williams allegedly got into an argument with an Uber driver who had arrived to pick him up and take him over to his scheduled appearance on “Wild ‘N Out”. Katt allegedly put hands on the driver after an argument about transporting the comedian’s dog.

He reportedly fled the scene after getting another ride and the Uber driver rushed to the hospital with minor facial injuries. Katt was later found early Saturday and arrested by authorities on an assault charge, in addition to being held for a warrant out of Georgia.

He is currently being held at the Multnomah Count Sheriff’s Office and being charged with misdemeanor assault and was given a bail of $2,500.