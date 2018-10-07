This Is America: Brett Kavanaugh Officially Voted In As The Next Supreme Court Justice

Brett Kavanaugh Locked In To Become Next Supreme Court Justice

We’re in the final days. Brett Kavanaugh was officially sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice in a private ceremony this past Saturday after the Senate voted to confirm him, solidifying conservative control of the highest court in the land for many many years to come. Joining in on the celebration was no other than Donal Trump, who spoke at a rally in Topeka, Kansas. He called it a “truly historic night” and a “tremendous victory.”

Droves of people flooded the streets of D.C. to protest. Approximately 164 people from the hundreds of protestors who had gathered were arrested.