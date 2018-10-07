Third Time Is The Charm: Is Toya Wright Tying The Knot… Again?

Antonia “Toya” Wright Rumored To Be Marrying Robert “Red” Rushing In Greece

Toya Wright gave birth to her second daughter Reign earlier this year. Now it looks like she may be wedding Reign’s daddy Robert “Red” Rushing. The couple are currently in Greece with a gang of friends and while Toya was doing an IG video one of her friends yelled out, “Toya Getting Marrrrried!!!!”

So what do you think? Is this Toya’s forever match? You know people LOVE saying the third time is the charm. Toya was previously married to Lil Wayne and industry exec Mickey “Memphitz” Wright.

