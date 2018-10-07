Muva’s Movement: Amber Rose Holds Her 4th Annual SlutWalk—But Someone’s BIG Mad About It

Amber Rose Hosts Slutwalk

Amber Rose hosted her fourth annual Slutwalk Saturday in downtown Los Angeles with hundreds of her Rosebuds.

Event attendees included Amb’s own mother Ms. Dorothy…

as well as Milan Christopher…

and rapper Saweetie.

Amb dressed as a “trophy wife” for the event and held a sign that read, “Wife a slut, we’re more fun.”

All wasn’t completely well, however, because one of the headliners, Foxy Brown, did NOT perform. According to Foxy herself, Amber and her Slutwalk team are “unprofessional” so her absence wasn’t her fault.

“My fans have, and will, always take precedence!

Apologies to the Slut Walk Nation and my beloved fans, due to the unprofessionalism of the

Slut Walk Team.

Horrified, tickets are still being sold; (with me as headlining act),

even after organizers refused to provide even the basic accommodations, (and technical budget alloted for me).

After promoting my name for months, they’ve canceled, citing lack of funds,

yet continued to SELL TICKETS up until an hour before showtime.

I’ve championed my sis, Dancehall Queen Spice

to perform alongside me, giving you guys an unprecedented hip hop & dancehall performance!

While everyone is disgusted by the lack of respect shown, STILL, I encouraged

@spiceofficial to soldier on for our fans,

kill it for us both❤️

@benjicarlisle I feel your disappointment,

we all do.

Transparency of the classless, concerted effort to stop greatness, but GOD is greatest!

Just know I ONLY, and solely agreed to do this for YOU!

@webbmusicceo💋

LA I’ll see you guys very soon!

❤️King Fox”

“Classless” though?! Sounds a lot like Foxy didn’t feel like she’d be properly compensated for her performance.

Despite Foxy’s absence, it looks like the event was a success!

