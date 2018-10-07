R.I.P. ‘Walking Dead’ Actor Scott Wilson Dies At 76

Scott Wilson Dies

A member of the “Walking Dead” cast has died. Scott Wilson passed away this week at age 76. Reps for the veteran actor who has more than 50 movie credits told TMZ that he passed away from leukemia complications.

Wilson was most recently known for his role as Hershel Greene on “The Walking Dead.”

“The Walking Dead” confirmed his passing via a statement.

“The character he embodied on ‘The Walking Dead,’ Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show,” the statement read. “Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our characters’ choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”

So sad, R.I.P. Scott Wilson.