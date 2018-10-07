UFC 229: Watch The HUGE Khabib Nurmagomedov VS Conor McGregor Post-Match Brawl [Video]

Khabib Nurmagomedov VS Conor McGregor Brawl

A huge fight broke out in Vegas last night after the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229 fight. Nurmagomedov made the Irishman submit at the end of the fourth round before jumping over the Octagon ring and fighting with McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach.

Not only that, two men jumped into the ring and brawled with McGregor.

ESPN reports that three members of Nurmagomedov’s team were arrested and released and Nurmagomedov could earn a suspension.

Exclusive video from our own @alex_prewitt on the fight that occurred in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/byDpn4tuwh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2018

Nurmagomedov has since apologized for his actions but says he believes Conor McGregor crossed the line in the build-up to their fight.

“You can’t talk about religion, you can’t talk about nation, guys, you can’t talk about this stuff. This for me is very important,” sai Khabib.

He also claimed that he got a congratulatory phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin who told him, “he is very proud of me.”

Before the fight McGregor attacked a bus in Brooklyn that Nurmagomeeov was on by hurling a steel dolly through the window and injured several people on board with broken glass. He also called Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, a “snitch terrorist rat.”