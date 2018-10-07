Travis Scott Performs “Sicko Mode” And An “Astrothunder” Medley On ‘Saturday Night Live’
- By Bossip Staff
Travis Scott Performs On Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live is back in full swing, and for the second episode of their season, Travis Scott performed a few tracks from his billboard topping record, Astroworld.
This was the rapper’s first time appearing on the program, and his two performances included his huge hit “Sicko Mode” along with a “Skeletons/Astrothunder” medley.
Travis is always known for bringing the energy to any stage he steps foot on, and Studio 8H was no different.
Check out both of the Houston native’s performances below.
