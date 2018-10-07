Travis Scott Performs “Sicko Mode” And An “Astrothunder” Medley On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Travis Scott Performs On Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is back in full swing, and for the second episode of their season, Travis Scott performed a few tracks from his billboard topping record, Astroworld.

This was the rapper’s first time appearing on the program, and his two performances included his huge hit “Sicko Mode” along with a “Skeletons/Astrothunder” medley.

Travis is always known for bringing the energy to any stage he steps foot on, and Studio 8H was no different.

Check out both of the Houston native’s performances below.