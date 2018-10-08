At The Tender Age Of 54… “Bruce Leroy” Actor Taimak Has Aged Into A Tantalizing CAT DADDY!

“Bruce Leroy” Spotted At Comic Con And He Still Looks Handsome!

Who’s the master of the drawls??? “The Last Dragon” star who portrayed Leroy Green, Taimak Guarriello, is! Now at 54-years-old, Taimak still makes the ladies go crazy decades later…because he’s even MORE handsome now.

Taimak rose to fame 33 years ago when the cult drama/action film “The Last Dragon” first hit theaters. He played the Bruce Leroy, a young, fine martial artist who develop “the glow’, unlocking the mastery of Bruce Lee. The film went on to become a classic! These days, Taimak is making Comic Con appearances, snapping photos with excited fans.

Here he is! Look at that smile…

Professionally, “Bruce Leroy” is still acting and writng. His autobiography Taimak The Last Dragon dropped in 2016. In his every day, Taimak is out here enjoying life and looking GREAT while he’s at it.

Doesn’t he look great??? Hit the flip to see more of how Taimak is looking these days.