So Sad: Toddler Killed, Sister Injured In Unfortunate Bouncy House Accident While Parents Watch

Toddler Killed After Wind Hurls Bouncy House In Air At Pumpkin Patch

This is so sad. A family of four was visiting a local pumpkin patch, in Lancaster County Nebraska when the parents allowed their two children to play in a bouncy house area. Unfortunately, the bouncy castle wasn’t secure and both of the children were thrown into the air.

Caleb Acuna, 2, and his sister Gabrielle, 5, were jumping on an inflatable bounce pad at JK’s Pumpkin Patch when a strong gust of wind hurled it into the air, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. This tragedy happened just moments after the children’s parents Edward and Berna Acuna climbed off the jack-o-lantern shaped inflatable pad. Gabrielle was thrown nearly 30 feet into the air and broke her arm. Unfortunately for Caleb, he sustained a severe head injury after being thrown, more than 100 feet, Raymond Fire Safety Officer Nick Monnier told the Lincoln Journal Star.

He did not survive the trauma. The toddler was pronounced dead on Thursday after being taken off life support, the Associated Press reported.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, staff members, first responders, and medical professionals involved in this tragic incident. pic.twitter.com/lWC3LnDAGi — Lancaster County Sheriff Nebraska (@LSOnebraska) October 5, 2018

So sad. A GoFundMe was set up for the Acuna family in hopes of raising funds to cover his funeral costs. May he rest in peace.