Really??? Thirsty YouTuber Chris Sails Blames Parker Mckenna Posey’s Body Bruises On “Self-Defense”

Chris Sails Confesses To ‘Bruising’ Ex-GF Parker Mckenna Posey, But Says It’s Not What We Think…

Remember when we told you that fans of “My Wife and Kids” actress Parker Posey were calling out her ex-bf for abusing her? Well, both of them have responded to those claims. Parker took the HIGH road while her ex Chris Sails tried to throw her further under the bus!

Last week, Parker made a statement to concerned followers on IG who suspected she was being abused, after seeing her with a black eye. In her posted up a statement, the actress thanked everyone for their concern but says she was advised NOT address abuse allegations, asking to maintain her privacy during this difficult time…

Parker’s ex Chris Sails, however, has been blabbing about their allegedly toxic relationship. First, he dropped a song about it…then he went on IG live, claiming bruises seen on Parker’s body were in “self-defense.” Chris said:

“I just hate when people look at me as this bad guy when I’m really not. People don’t really know the story. Little do ya’ll know, if her freaking arm was bruised, that means I was defending myself and trying to hold her down. It’s so much ya’ll don’t know. If she has a bruise on her arm, that means I was trying to hold her down from something and what do ya’ll think that is?”

You can view Chris’ live video confessing to bruising Parker, here. SMH. Fans are hoping these two stay separated for good. What are your thoughts on all of this?