#GardenPartyATL: Atlanta’s Swankiest Summer Soirée Attracted Seas Of Scintillating Shawty Snacks

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

View this post on Instagram

Had a blast #morganandmorgan garden party 2018 ….dress by @jnsqstyles I look super thick in my photo 😳😳😳.with @prettybrwngal never a dull moment with this chica ….nurses enjoying life outside the walls of the hospital #noweavechallenge #gardenparty #gardenpartyatl #rn #rns #bsn #bighairdontcare #gardenparty2018 @therealnursesofatlanta #therealnursesofatlanta #nurse #nursesofinstagram #nurselife #nursepractitioner #nursing #nurseproblems #nursehumor  #therealnursesofatlanta #rn #nursesofinstagram #bsn #nurses week #womenempowerment #womeninmedicine #Nurses #RN #NP #therealnursesofatlanta #educatedwomen #nursesofinstagram #lifeoutsideofscrubs #babesofinstagram #babesinscrubs #nursesofinstagram #nursesofinstagram #andycohen @bravoandy @bravo @monascottyoung…..@powerhousenurses @blacknursesrock @womeninmedicine @kingdomlos @millionaire_mindovermatter @justindiego @kendallkyndall @slicktalk4

A post shared by Ebony Mayo MBA, BSN, RN (@quentessa) on

Baddest Garden Party Baddies

Morgan & Morgan‘s swanky summer Garden Party is a can’t-miss Atlanta affair that treats guests (classy baddies and dapper gentlemen) to multiple open bars, hip-moving grooves and delicious eats in the backyard of an extravagant Eastlake estate. Ah yes, it’s quite lit and perfect for anyone looking to mingle, network and politely turn up with well-connected professionals in the city.

Peep the baddest Garden Party baes on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

#GardenPartyAtl #morganandmorgan

A post shared by Isha 💋 (@cremedelaacoco) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    #GardenPartyAtl

    A post shared by A Tay (@hustlebunny11) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.