#GardenPartyATL: Atlanta’s Swankiest Summer Soirée Attracted Seas Of Scintillating Shawty Snacks
View this post on Instagram
Had a blast #morganandmorgan garden party 2018 ….dress by @jnsqstyles I look super thick in my photo 😳😳😳.with @prettybrwngal never a dull moment with this chica ….nurses enjoying life outside the walls of the hospital #noweavechallenge #gardenparty #gardenpartyatl #rn #rns #bsn #bighairdontcare #gardenparty2018 @therealnursesofatlanta #therealnursesofatlanta #nurse #nursesofinstagram #nurselife #nursepractitioner #nursing #nurseproblems #nursehumor #therealnursesofatlanta #rn #nursesofinstagram #bsn #nurses week #womenempowerment #womeninmedicine #Nurses #RN #NP #therealnursesofatlanta #educatedwomen #nursesofinstagram #lifeoutsideofscrubs #babesofinstagram #babesinscrubs #nursesofinstagram #nursesofinstagram #andycohen @bravoandy @bravo @monascottyoung…..@powerhousenurses @blacknursesrock @womeninmedicine @kingdomlos @millionaire_mindovermatter @justindiego @kendallkyndall @slicktalk4
Baddest Garden Party Baddies
Morgan & Morgan‘s swanky summer Garden Party is a can’t-miss Atlanta affair that treats guests (classy baddies and dapper gentlemen) to multiple open bars, hip-moving grooves and delicious eats in the backyard of an extravagant Eastlake estate. Ah yes, it’s quite lit and perfect for anyone looking to mingle, network and politely turn up with well-connected professionals in the city.
Peep the baddest Garden Party baes on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
Had a blast #morganandmorgan garden party 2018 ….dress by @jnsqstyles I look super thick in my photo 😳😳😳.with @prettybrwngal never a dull moment with this chica ….nurses enjoying life outside the walls of the hospital #noweavechallenge #gardenparty #gardenpartyatl #rn #rns #bsn #bighairdontcare #gardenparty2018 @therealnursesofatlanta #therealnursesofatlanta #nurse #nursesofinstagram #nurselife #nursepractitioner #nursing #nurseproblems #nursehumor #therealnursesofatlanta #rn #nursesofinstagram #bsn #nurses week #womenempowerment #womeninmedicine #Nurses #RN #NP #therealnursesofatlanta #educatedwomen #nursesofinstagram #lifeoutsideofscrubs #babesofinstagram #babesinscrubs #nursesofinstagram #nursesofinstagram #andycohen @bravoandy @bravo @monascottyoung…..@powerhousenurses @blacknursesrock @womeninmedicine @kingdomlos @millionaire_mindovermatter @justindiego @kendallkyndall @slicktalk4
View this post on Instagram
Put us together…how you gone stop both us! Blouse- @sugarpopped Shorts- @hm Eyewear-@sunnie_galore Hair styled by @flawless_hairbyfairren #thehousewife #goesout #thegardenpartyatl #thegardenparty2018 #blackgirlmagic #atlantawives #powercouple #blackexcellence #marriedahottie #natural #melaninpoppin
View this post on Instagram
Morgan & Morgan Garden Party 2018. A quick run through and on to the next stop. 💃🏽Thank God the Excedrin Migraine kicked in! 🤕That headache was getting in my way 😂 I’ve got a fabulous life to live. 😊#gardenpartyatl #morgan&morgan #iamabusybody #iamasocialite #iammelindaruff #iam #readytolove 😊
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.