The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 185 “Tick”, Chance The Rapper Made $6 Million Off Those Damn “3” Hats [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Chance The Rapper Guests On The Joe Budden Podcast
Another week, another episode of BFF shenanigans amongst the gentlemen on The Joe Budden Podcast. This episode features Chance The Rapper in a lengthy discussion about Kanye West, Drake and most importantly, ALL the damn money that he made off those “3” hats that he wears literally every single day.
Damn, maybe Chance needs to start HIS own podcast lol.
