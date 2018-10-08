Eva Marcille Enters Holy Matrimony-dom With Michael Sterling With Her Fellow “Housewives” Watching

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Eva Marcille Michael Sterling

AdMedia / Splash News

Eva Marcille Marries Michael Sterling In Ceremony In Atlanta

Well, just as we told you last week, October 7 was indeed the big day for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille. US Weekly confirmed the news, the model turned actress turned reality star is now officially a WIFE, adding that Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss were all guests at the big event.

Before the wedding even went down the couple posted excitedly leading up to their nuptials. Michael Sterling reposted an old image of the couple on Friday which his wife-to-be reposted.

Eva followed up by posting a more recent photo of her and her hubby.

They’re cute riiiight?

Eva also posted photos of her kids and her cousin Terrell Mullins from wedding rehearsal.

View this post on Instagram

My joy

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Baby Mikey is adorable and little Marley is growing up so fast. She was on flower girl duty Sunday.

You know they’re keeping details tightly under wraps until the episode can air on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” but fortunately some of the other ladies couldn’t wait to share their looks.

Hit the flip for the photos.

Porsha struggled over what to wear to the wedding… We really respect the fact that she wasn’t scared to be seen without her wig.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday❤️

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

Looks like Porsha ended up not wearing any of the dresses she posted. The ladies look lovely though. We’re definitely looking forward to seeing what Eva wore.

We like this couples photo Kandi shared of her and Todd with Cynthia and Mike Hill as well.

View this post on Instagram

WYD?

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

We thought this might have been from the wedding but it’s a different outfit, either way Cynthia always stuns.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Congratulations

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.