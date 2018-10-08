Eva Marcille Enters Holy Matrimony-dom With Michael Sterling With Her Fellow “Housewives” Watching

Eva Marcille Marries Michael Sterling In Ceremony In Atlanta

Well, just as we told you last week, October 7 was indeed the big day for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille. US Weekly confirmed the news, the model turned actress turned reality star is now officially a WIFE, adding that Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss were all guests at the big event.

Before the wedding even went down the couple posted excitedly leading up to their nuptials. Michael Sterling reposted an old image of the couple on Friday which his wife-to-be reposted.

Eva followed up by posting a more recent photo of her and her hubby.

They’re cute riiiight?

Eva also posted photos of her kids and her cousin Terrell Mullins from wedding rehearsal.

Baby Mikey is adorable and little Marley is growing up so fast. She was on flower girl duty Sunday.

You know they’re keeping details tightly under wraps until the episode can air on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” but fortunately some of the other ladies couldn’t wait to share their looks.

Hit the flip for the photos.