Eva Marcille Enters Holy Matrimony-dom With Michael Sterling With Her Fellow “Housewives” Watching

Eva Marcille Marries Michael Sterling In Ceremony In Atlanta
Well, just as we told you last week, October 7 was indeed the big day for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille. US Weekly confirmed the news, the model turned actress turned reality star is now officially a WIFE, adding that Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss were all guests at the big event.
Before the wedding even went down the couple posted excitedly leading up to their nuptials. Michael Sterling reposted an old image of the couple on Friday which his wife-to-be reposted.
Eva followed up by posting a more recent photo of her and her hubby.
Eva also posted photos of her kids and her cousin Terrell Mullins from wedding rehearsal.
Baby Mikey is adorable and little Marley is growing up so fast. She was on flower girl duty Sunday.
You know they’re keeping details tightly under wraps until the episode can air on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” but fortunately some of the other ladies couldn’t wait to share their looks.
Porsha struggled over what to wear to the wedding… We really respect the fact that she wasn’t scared to be seen without her wig.
Looks like Porsha ended up not wearing any of the dresses she posted. The ladies look lovely though. We’re definitely looking forward to seeing what Eva wore.
We like this couples photo Kandi shared of her and Todd with Cynthia and Mike Hill as well.
We thought this might have been from the wedding but it’s a different outfit, either way Cynthia always stuns.
And newcomer Shamari Devoe went all out for Eva’s big day. She’s such a beauty.
My baby is reaaaaaaaddddaaayyyyy. @shamaridevoe came by for some paint for the beautiful @evamarcille’s wedding and boy does she look SMASHING, the dress is to die for!!! Be sure to tune in to #rhoa when it airs on @bravotv . Have fun tonight friend… #makeup #makeupbyalex #mua #atl #atlmua #atlanta #atlantamua #beauty #shamaridevoe #rhoa #themuaalex
Are y’all looking forward to seeing this wedding air on Bravo?
