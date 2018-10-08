Sweet Black Love: Remy Ma And Papoose Have Parent-Off On Sneak Peek Of ‘Meet The Mackies’ [Video]

Remy Ma And Papoose Teach Their Children Parenting On ‘Meet The Mackies’

Remy Ma and Papoose’s new family reality show, Meet The Mackies, is off and running and today we get a new sneak peek of this week’s episode where Rem and Pap show their kids’ how to be good parents and take care of “the golden child” once he or she is born.

We’ll be tuned in to Meet The Mackies, will you?