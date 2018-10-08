The Whole Truth: Woman Posts Her Domestic Violence Photos On IG & Goes Viral

A Woman Bravely Speaks Out On Instagram

A Florida woman is unapologetically shedding light on a subject that can still be taboo in some circles.

Melissa Gentz, 22, posted a picture of her bruised and bloodied face on social media. Her attacker was her socialite boyfriend Erick Bretz according to New York Daily News. He allegedly attacked Gentz on September 23 in his downtown Tampa condo tower.

Melissa, a University of South Florida student, posted her scars on Instagram three days later writing:

“You know how we usually have a side of our face that we prefer more than the other? I like my left side. Unfortunately, it’s the side that was severely bruised by violence,” she captioned the image. “Today was the first day in which I felt like passing some mascara and blush on the right side of my face… I won’t hide the marks of my story because NO woman should feel ashamed of (sic) feel blamed for being a victim of domestic violence.”

You can check out Gentz’ graphic pic for yourself here.

The bruises Gentz suffered went viral in her native Brazil with over 1 million shares of her photo. Even actress and model Luiz Brunet shared Gentz’s story on her Instagram.

Brazilian soap star Joao Vicente de Castro also wrote, “Courageous. Doing what you have done is important and necessary. I’m proud of people like you. We are with you.”

Four days after posting her initial photo, Gentz shared another pic of her bruised face, but this time it was nestled in a basket of flowers. “Life moves on and we’re all strong enough to put ourselves first,” she wrote. You can check out that photo here.

Erick Bretz’s father owns one of Brazil’s largest grocery chains and he’s also known on the Brazilailan Motocross Championship circuit. Gentz and Bretz were reportedly dating for three months before the September 23 attack. The altercation allegedly grew after Bretz mixed insomnia medication with alcohol. He allegedly kicked Gentz in the face and tried to strangle her with his legs. She also told the cops that he punched her in the face, struck her in the face with a bottle, and pulled out chunks of her hair.

Bretz, 25 was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and tampering with a witness. He was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, then was later released on a $60,000 bail. He has since pleaded not guilty.