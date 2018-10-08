Ovary Overload: Watch John Legend’s Adorable Mini-Me Miles Grow Up On Instagram
Chrissy Teigen induced national baby fever over the weekend when she shared an adorable photo of her kids on Sunday. Little Luna was all smiles, bathing in the sink as young kids do—but Luna’s baby bro, Miles, really took our emotions over the edge. He was too small to manage in the sink alone so instead, mama Chrissy filled a bucket with water to satisfy all his baby bathing needs.
Looking just like daddy, John Legend, Miles is cute as can be. One of Chrissy’s followers commented, “There’s a baby in a sink AND a baby in a bucket. Are you trying to give me a heart attack? Are you trying to make my ovaries explode? One cannot be expected to just HANDLE this amount of cuteness!!” Our thoughts exactly.
Hit the flip to see Baby Miles grow up before our very eyes, with a couple adorable cameos from big sis Luna.
What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father’s Day
Look at this tush!!! 😩 After this nugget’s early arrival, @PampersUS preemie diapers from the hospital were the only things that fit his teeny tiny body. Now, Miles has officially graduated to @PampersPure (like his big sister) – they’re free of fragrance, lotion and parabens, making them SO soft and gentle on his delicate newborn skin. Here’s to many more #MILEStones. #OtterBum #PampersPurePartner
