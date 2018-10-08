Ovary Overload: Watch John Legend’s Adorable Mini-Me Miles Grow Up On Instagram

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

baby bucket

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

See Baby Miles Stephens’ Cutest Instagram Photos

Chrissy Teigen induced national baby fever over the weekend when she shared an adorable photo of her kids on Sunday. Little Luna was all smiles, bathing in the sink as young kids do—but Luna’s baby bro, Miles, really took our emotions over the edge. He was too small to manage in the sink alone so instead, mama Chrissy filled a bucket with water to satisfy all his baby bathing needs.

Looking just like daddy, John Legend, Miles is cute as can be. One of Chrissy’s followers commented, “There’s a baby in a sink AND a baby in a bucket. Are you trying to give me a heart attack? Are you trying to make my ovaries explode? One cannot be expected to just HANDLE this amount of cuteness!!” Our thoughts exactly.

Hit the flip to see Baby Miles grow up before our very eyes, with a couple adorable cameos from big sis Luna.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ / 📷: @bumper3077

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

Brunch with my boys!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

space baby!! ♥️♥️♥️ @tweetsoutloud

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Miles with Dede and Granny!

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    hey dudes

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Bahahahahaha

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    this little dude!

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    hello ladies

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    just being my sweet, peaceful self

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    favorite song: copacabana

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    my pups

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    no idea what animal this is but i love it

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I can’t take it

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    View this post on Instagram

    hey dudes!

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

