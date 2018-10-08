Ex-Friend Files: Did Amber Rose Breakup With Her Bestie Blac Chyna AND Her Baller Boo?

What’s going on here????

Amber Rose Allegedly Ends Blac Chyna Friendship, Unfollows Monte Morris

Amber Rose’s recent social media activity is sparking rumors that she pulled the plug on two relationships. Without warning Muva’s suddenly unfollowed her longtime best friend Blac Chyna on Instagram and Chyna’s apparently unfollowed her back.

The speculation of a bestie breakup is being fueled by TheShadeRoom who pointed out that Chyna was NOT at Amber’s fourth annual SlutWalk, and added that the reason behind their fallout will be revealed soon.

“Let’s just say it’s only a matter of time before the tea surrounding their fallout comes out,” wrote TSR.

Chyna skipping the Slutwalk is pretty strange. We wonder what could’ve possibly gone wrong between these two, they seemed like two peas in a pod.

Amb and Chyna were last spotted together in August, first at the VMAs…

and then out and about in L.A.

Amb not only allegedly ended her Blac Chyna friendship, but it also looks like she’s called it quits with her boyfriend too.

Hit the flip to see what we mean.