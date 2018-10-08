Meagan Good Directs “Disguise” Visuals For Amy Correa Bell [VIDEO]

Meagan Good Directs Music Video For Friend Amy Correa Bell

Did y’all know that in addition to being an actress, Meagan Good is a director too? The multi-talented beauty was recently called on by longtime friend Amy Correa Bell to direct Bell’s music video for her new single “Disguise”. Check out the video below:

80’s baby Amy Correa Bell grew up in the San Fernando Valley with a passion to entertain and

embrace the vibrant sounds surrounding her. The wife of New Edition and BBD star Ricky Bell, Amy credits Puerto Rican, Guatemalan, Japanese and Jewish ancestry for her diverse style. Amy’s music incorporates pop sensibilities with an affinity towards underground dance music. Working with musicproducer, BOZGO (www.bozgo.net) on her debut single “Disguise/ Gotta Love,” she is embracing her love of 80’s dance music and her taste for timeless/iconic fashion. She

also recently released her first collaboration with husband, Ricky Bell on their single,

“GOLD”.

What did you think about the video for “Disguise?” We love the cameo by Dani and Dannah.

Hit the flip for photos from the recent video release party.