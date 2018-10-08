Shook Ones? Rapist Bill Cosby Begs For Prison Release After Just 2 Weeks In The Bing

Bill Cosby Files Motion To Be Released From Prison

Bill Cosby has only spent 2 weeks behind bars and he’s already begging a judge to give him his free.

According to Deadline, Cosby has filed motion on October 5 to be freed, have his case thrown out AND he wants the judge tossed.

“The defendant, William H. Cosby, Jr., moves this Court for a new trial in the interest of justice, or at least for reconsideration and modification of the sentence imposed on September 25, 2018,”

The new filing cites errors that lawyers feel Judge O’Neil made in Cosby’s initial 2017 case, the retrial AND the sentencing. Lawyers for the shamed comedian claim that he crucial evidence was “not authentic”, testimony from 5 other accusers “violated the defendant’s right at sentencing”, and, and, AND that the statute of limitations for the drugging had expired.

“For the reasons detailed in Mr. Cosby’s previously-filed motions for recusal (which are incorporated here by reference, without being repeated and set forth at length), and for all the foregoing reasons, a reasonable observer could question the impartiality of the judge who imposed the September 25, 2018, sentence,” the 10-page wide-ranging filing says. “Accordingly, Judge O’Neill should have recused himself from imposing sentence,”

The judge didn’t drug women. The judge didn’t sexually assault women. The judge simply made sure that Bill Cosby never could ever again. But lawyers are gonna lawyer.