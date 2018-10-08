“Promithes”, No More: Former 3LW Star Kiely Williams Lost Her Lisp — And She Had An Adorable Swirly Baby!

Remember Her? 3LW’s Kiely Williams Is A Whole New Person

If you rewind 10 years, you might find rapper, dancer, actress Kiely Williams on a lengthy tour with the uber-popular “Cheetah Girls” but where is she now??? Kiely is living her best life! She was just spotted at the wedding of her fellow Cheetah Girls group member Sabrina Bryan. There, a friend caught video of Kiely, singing her famous lyrics from 3LW’s “No More”. Folks used to tease her for sounding like she has a lisp as she sang “I’m getting really tired of your broken promises, promises.”

Welp! Kiely, now 32, looks stunning and sounds like her lisp is wholly gone while singing! Good for her…

Kiely first rose to fame in the girl group 3LW with Naturi Naughton and Adrienne Bailon in the early 2000’s. The group split over after the girls bumped heads over business, but recently Naturi and Adrienne called a truce. Meanwhile, Kiely was living her BEST traditional life. In December on 2016, she made her swirl love official, tying the knot with Brandon Cox. Earlier this year, the couple had a baby. Isn’t she GORGEOUS?!

