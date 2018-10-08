Lisa Ling Talks To EJ Johnson About Defying Gender Norms For “This Is Life” [VIDEO]
Lisa Ling Interviews EJ Johnson For CNN “This Is Life” Episode About Gender Fluidity
EJ Johnson has always lived his life proudly, regardless of how unusual some people may have found him and his penchant for luxury handbags… Sunday, October 7, CNN’s Lisa Ling sat down with EJ and his famous father for an episode of “This Is Life” about gender fluidity. We haven’t been able to find the trailer or episode on YouTube but CNN tweeted out this link:
Fascinating stuff right? But EJ isn’t alone — it’s an important conversation to be had and Lisa Ling got tons of positive feedback letting her know the episode came as a great comfort to both parents of gender fluid kids as well as gender fluid people themselves. Kudos to EJ and the Johnson family for being open about their story and helping other folks by sharing.
Hit the flip for a different clip posted by EJ.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so excited for everyone to see my segment on #thisislife with the incomparable @lisalingstagram on Sunday at 10pm on CNN. I’ve never done anything on television that is this honest and real. This is something that transcends judgment and ignorance and should be seen as a vehicle to educate and inform people about gender fluidity. I’m am so blessed to help continue the conversation about our community and what it means to truly live your truth. #teamthis
View this post on Instagram
I'm so excited to share with you all that I will be appearing in TONIGHT'S episode of This is Life with Lisa Ling @lisalingstagram airing at 10pm ET on @cnn !! We talk about my experiences as a nonbinary person, my mom's experiences accepting me, hormones, and so much more! 💗🎉 Here's a lil teaser trailer 👀💗
Chandler Wilson was featured on the same episode.
View this post on Instagram
Just a small sampling of the incredible tweets from tonight’s episode—I was moved to tears by so many. #ThisIsWhatItsAbout. #ThisIsLife. Thank you to @chandlernwilson, @ejjohnson_ , Steve, @magicjohnson, @thecookiej, Olivia, Kim and the kids at @sidebysidevirginia for your courage in sharing your vulnerabilities.
Lisa shared some of the messages that touched her. You can find more on the show and episode HERE.
