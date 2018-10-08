Lisa Ling Talks To EJ Johnson About Defying Gender Norms For “This Is Life” [VIDEO]

Lisa Ling Interviews EJ Johnson For CNN “This Is Life” Episode About Gender Fluidity

EJ Johnson has always lived his life proudly, regardless of how unusual some people may have found him and his penchant for luxury handbags… Sunday, October 7, CNN’s Lisa Ling sat down with EJ and his famous father for an episode of “This Is Life” about gender fluidity. We haven’t been able to find the trailer or episode on YouTube but CNN tweeted out this link:

What happens when your son defies traditional gender labels? @lisaling talks about acceptance with @prince_ej and his father, basketball great @magicjohnson. #ThisIsLife, Sunday at 10p ET/PT on CNN pic.twitter.com/OKIDYRlAB9 — CNN (@CNN) October 6, 2018

Fascinating stuff right? But EJ isn’t alone — it’s an important conversation to be had and Lisa Ling got tons of positive feedback letting her know the episode came as a great comfort to both parents of gender fluid kids as well as gender fluid people themselves. Kudos to EJ and the Johnson family for being open about their story and helping other folks by sharing.

