XXXTentacion Wins Big At The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards But It Looks Like Vic Mensa Couldn’t Have Cared Less…

Did Vic Mensa Diss XXXTentacion At The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards?

News of XXXTentacion‘s death shocked music fans across the nation back in June. The troubled Florida musician was reportedly attempting to leave the Riva Motorsports motorcycle dealership when he was blocked from exiting, robbed, and gunned down in the driver’s seat of his own car.

Now, in a posthumous honor, XXXTentacion won “Best New Hip Hop Artist” during the BET Hip Hop Awards. The show was taped this past Saturday, October 6, at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Florida and his mom, lawyer, and former manager accepted the award on his behalf.

I love you forever @xxxtentacion !!! Best New Hip Hop Gone 2 Soon. Love u pic.twitter.com/msFpnQ1DNx — sincerely, tokyo 🕔🔜 (@madeintyo) October 7, 2018

Beating out Lil Baby, Rich The Kid, BlocBoy JB and Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion’s win was met with applause from the audience. Per the clip above, MadeinTYO tweeted the viral moment with the message “I love you forever @xxxtentacion !!! Best New Hip Hop Gone 2 Soon. Love u.”

In other news concerning the late musician, rumor is XXXTentacion was dissed by Chicago rapper Vic Mensa at some point during the show, this according to South Florida’s DJ Scheme, who was in attendance for the taping. “Fu** Vic Mensa,” he tweeted plain as day. “When y’all hear Vic Mensa’s fu**ing freestyle at the BET awards y’all are going to be fu**ing disgusted. @VicMensa SUCK MY DI**.”

He went on to tweet, “Yo bro how u gone say ‘Your favorite rapper is an abuser’ and then follow it with a line saying ‘some sh** X some sh** so I won’t live long’ u can deny it but everyone who was there heard that sh**.”

Vic isn’t denying the diss, nor is he backing down:

so if i say something honest about another public person im a clout chaser? FOH 😤 — vino valentino (@VicMensa) October 8, 2018

In 2016, XXXTentacion was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering, just one of many violent cases naming the young star. Get details on his victim’s testimony here and hit the flip to see all of DJ Scheme’s tweets concerning Vic Mensa. The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards will air on October 16 at 8 p.m. ET.