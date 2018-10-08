The Breakfast Club: Mike Epps Gets At “Gatekeeper Police Victim” Kevin Hart, Still Claims Bill Cosby As “Our People” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Breakfast Club Interview With Mike Epps
Mike Epps has been beefing with Kevin Hart for a LONGGGG time now. Things recently intensified over the last week after Mike inserted himself into Katt Williams’ with the diminutive funnyman.
Today, Eppsie appeared on The Breakfast Club to further air out his grievances with Kev, wrap a warm and loving arm around rapist Bill Cosby and talk about what’s next for his career.
Uhhhh….thoughts?
