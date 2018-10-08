Dope Vibes Only: 17 AMAZING Things That Happened A3C Week 2018
Essential A3C Week Highlights
This year’s star-studded A3C Fest was an interactive Rap lover affair that brought together music heads from across the globe for dope beats, dope rhymes and dope brand activations (with slews of cool giveaways) that took the steadily growing festival to impressive new heights.
1. https://twitter.com/ChadHorton/status/1049068534062444544
The legendary Wu-Tang Clan reassembled like a seasoned Voltron and killed it
2. https://twitter.com/notmilc/status/1049327940998254594
ODB’s son shined in his late father’s place during Wu’s set
3. https://twitter.com/MarkArum/status/1048239687033348096
Our WSB-TV fave Fred Blankenship gave the people a hilariously clever Wu segment
4. https://twitter.com/A3C/status/1048305141127032832
Wyclef popped up for a surprise performance at the A3C kick-off party
5. https://twitter.com/TheLabz_Tech/status/1047681108287131648
Clef also killed ’em on the drums
6. https://twitter.com/heyMame/status/1049106381360570368
The baddest bish crowd surfed!
7. https://instagram.com/p/Bok2hEAhVWK/?taken-by=troubleman31
T.I.’s “Dime Trap” listening party at the Trap Museum was LIT
8. https://instagram.com/p/Bok2BYNBo_U/?taken-by=troubleman31
We learned that T.I.’s mini-him is a soon-to-be super producer
9. https://instagram.com/p/BopwJM2hpdM/?taken-by=a3cfestival
Toyota’s all women’s Hip-Hop stage headlined by Trina was flames
10. https://instagram.com/p/BopPw0kj6va/?tagged=toyotamusic
Festival guests were treated to free manis and haircuts at the Toyota Music tent
11. https://twitter.com/Dashboard_US/status/1048938062992928768
Dashboard’s “Relax & Take Notes” art project popped in the heart of A3C
12. https://twitter.com/WuTangClan/status/1047916763386527744
Free cuts courtesy of Killer Mike + free Wu tats at City of Ink
13. https://instagram.com/p/BokQmVPBprp/?taken-by=wishatl
All Wu everything at the exclusive Wish pop-up in Little Five Points
14. https://instagram.com/p/BopZTysnUyq/?taken-by=officialrapsnacks
Rap Snacks reps handed out free bags of every flavor all weekend
15. https://instagram.com/p/BonFCiQgm9T/?taken-by=jeezy
Jeezy received the honor of hammering the Golden Spike prior to the Atlanta United game
16. https://twitter.com/yungbabytate/status/1049308640996446209
Yung Baby Tate managed to somehow make a terrifying situation hilarious
#NeverForget
17. https://twitter.com/yusufyuie/status/1049118329984745473
WAYNE finally performed in ATL (kinda)
