Dope Vibes Only: 17 AMAZING Things That Happened A3C Week 2018

Essential A3C Week Highlights

This year’s star-studded A3C Fest was an interactive Rap lover affair that brought together music heads from across the globe for dope beats, dope rhymes and dope brand activations (with slews of cool giveaways) that took the steadily growing festival to impressive new heights.

1. https://twitter.com/ChadHorton/status/1049068534062444544

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan reassembled like a seasoned Voltron and killed it

2. https://twitter.com/notmilc/status/1049327940998254594

ODB’s son shined in his late father’s place during Wu’s set

3. https://twitter.com/MarkArum/status/1048239687033348096

Our WSB-TV fave Fred Blankenship gave the people a hilariously clever Wu segment

4. https://twitter.com/A3C/status/1048305141127032832

Wyclef popped up for a surprise performance at the A3C kick-off party

5. https://twitter.com/TheLabz_Tech/status/1047681108287131648

Clef also killed ’em on the drums

6. https://twitter.com/heyMame/status/1049106381360570368

The baddest bish crowd surfed!

7. https://instagram.com/p/Bok2hEAhVWK/?taken-by=troubleman31

T.I.’s “Dime Trap” listening party at the Trap Museum was LIT

8. https://instagram.com/p/Bok2BYNBo_U/?taken-by=troubleman31

We learned that T.I.’s mini-him is a soon-to-be super producer

9. https://instagram.com/p/BopwJM2hpdM/?taken-by=a3cfestival

Toyota’s all women’s Hip-Hop stage headlined by Trina was flames

10. https://instagram.com/p/BopPw0kj6va/?tagged=toyotamusic

Festival guests were treated to free manis and haircuts at the Toyota Music tent

11. https://twitter.com/Dashboard_US/status/1048938062992928768

Dashboard’s “Relax & Take Notes” art project popped in the heart of A3C

12. https://twitter.com/WuTangClan/status/1047916763386527744

Free cuts courtesy of Killer Mike + free Wu tats at City of Ink

13. https://instagram.com/p/BokQmVPBprp/?taken-by=wishatl

All Wu everything at the exclusive Wish pop-up in Little Five Points

14. https://instagram.com/p/BopZTysnUyq/?taken-by=officialrapsnacks

Rap Snacks reps handed out free bags of every flavor all weekend

15. https://instagram.com/p/BonFCiQgm9T/?taken-by=jeezy

Jeezy received the honor of hammering the Golden Spike prior to the Atlanta United game

16. https://twitter.com/yungbabytate/status/1049308640996446209

Yung Baby Tate managed to somehow make a terrifying situation hilarious

It’s a shame that a great event such as A3C had to end in chaos. I’m just glad there were only a few minor injuries. Praying that those injured have a speedy recovery. The situation immediately made me think of this bit from Cedric the Ent. So funny and so true. 😂😂😂 #a3c2018 pic.twitter.com/JLXPLhyAHM — C. Adams (@directedbybank) October 8, 2018

#NeverForget

17. https://twitter.com/yusufyuie/status/1049118329984745473

WAYNE finally performed in ATL (kinda)