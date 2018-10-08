Hate It Or Love It?! Kelly Rowland Teases New Traptastic Track

Kelly Rowland’s got new music on the way. The DC3 singer gave fans a quick taste of her new track that sounds trap music inspired.

“Kelly don’t really give a [blank] how you feel,” Kelly captioned the post.

Kelly don’t really give a 😱how you feel!

Wow, she sounds a lot like Beyonce when she’s rapping!

Kelly’s not just busy in the studio. She’s playing Gladys Knight in the new BET series, “American Soul” that chronicles the rise of “Soul Train” host Don Cornelius.

#AMERICANSOUL

Are you excited to see what Kelly Rowland’s working on?

