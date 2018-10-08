New Couple??? 50 Cent Spotted Up In Da Club With An Unfamiliar Face

- By Bossip Staff
Rapper 50 Cent pictured with a female companion hanging out at the "Red Rabbit" Club In Downtown, Manhattan

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

50 Cent Photographed In Club With… New Boo?

Harpo, who dis woman? Over the weekend, 50 Cent was photographed out and about enjoying himself at the Red Rabbit Club in downtown Manhattan… and he wasn’t alone. Nearly every shot photographers captured of 50 included a pretty brunette seated just behind him.

Rapper 50 Cent pictured with a female companion hanging out at the "Red Rabbit" Club In Downtown, Manhattan

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

So Fif, you got a new boo?

Check out more photos below:

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1672914/new-couple-50-cent-spotted-up-in-da-club-with-an-unfamiliar-face/
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.