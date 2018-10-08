Blac Chyna Tells DailyMail TV She Has Zero Regrets About Relationship With Rob Kardashian [VIDEO]

Blac Chyna Talks Rob Kardashian Relationship And How Kids Made Her Change Her Life

She doesn’t do press often, but when she does… We’re guessing that we’re in for some bigtime spillage because Blac Chyna is set to open up her home to DailyMailTV, giving a rare peek into her life as she chats about being a devoted mother and her past relationship with Rob Kardashian.

The 30-year-old reveals how she changed her lifestyle when she had her son King Cairo, five, with rapper Tyga and later her one-year-old daughter Dream.

The single mother says: ‘I mean before, like it was all about me. I was kind of really selfish, so I have to be more cautious more aware and more attentive.’

She also says she wouldn’t change anything about her relationship with Rob — despite how tumultuous the pairing was.

‘I wouldn’t change nothing of Rob and Chyna at all because that was our reality, the good, the bad and whatever else.’

Chyna holds nothing back when she sits down with DailyMailTV for a two-part interview airing on Monday and Tuesday. Will you be watching?

Go to http://www.dailymailtv.com to check your local listings.