Kickin’ Flav: T.I. Goes Sneaker Shopping For Some Ostensibly Opulent Podiatric Pairs Of Flair [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
T.I. Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
T.I.’s new album, Dime Trap, is available everywhere right this very minute. In conjunction with the presentation of this collection of music, The King ran around with the folks from Complex in NYC to rhapsodize about his favorite footwear on their Sneaker Shopping series.
Are you as fresh as The King?
