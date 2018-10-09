Beyonce And That Man’s On The Run II Tour Is Over So Let’s Bid Farewell To Her Melaniny Gorgeous Dancers

Beyonce’s Backup Dancers Are Baes

Well, it’s a sad day for America. Beyonce’s On The Run II tour is over. No more tour stops. No more viral videos of Beyonce being a goddess. No more…whatever Jay-Z does during these shows. It’s all over. One of the saddest parts is the fact we don’t get to see Bey’s backup dancers killing it anymore. They’ve all had quite the exciting tour, killing it on stage, protecting Bey from rowdy Atlanta fans.

We’ve seen a few of them showcased here and there but it’s time to give them their just due. So we gathered pics of most of the women backing Bey up and we wanted to salute them for their greatness. Take a look at some of the phenomenal women who made OTRII happen.

Now…when is OTRIII?!