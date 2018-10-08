TO FREEDOM! Black Pennsylvania Man Acquitted Of Admittedly Killing Racist White Guy

Black Man Acquitted For Admitted Killing Racist White Man

Here’s a story you don’t hear everyday, a Black man getting away scot free with murdering a white man after openly admitting he did it.

According to WNEP, 30-year-old Stephen Spencer was shooting pool with some local folk back in July 2017 in his hometown of Pittston, Pennsylvania. After he successfully whooped some white guy a$$, he did the gentlemanly thing and extended a handshake to the aforementioned whooped a$$. Thing is, the whooped a$$ belonging to 32-year-old Christopher Williams wasn’t interesting in sportsmanship.

It’s not totally clear what happened next, but a kerfuffle of some sort ensued, and the melanin-deficient whooped a$$ and his friends allegedly spouted off some racist epithets at Spencer. Once the fight went outside, Spencer started swingin’ that iron and shot Williams dead in front of everyone.

When police arrived, Spencer didn’t even try to hide it. He told officers, “Here is the gun. I shot him.”

Fast forward to this past Friday, Spencer was acquitted of homicide, aggravated assault and terroristic threats by a jury of his peers after only four hours of deliberation according to the Times Leader. It was determined that Spencer was only acting in self-defense against the handful of racist men who planning to attack him.

Let this be a lesson to racists all around the country, if you and your homies get killed for calling people n-words in Pittston, Pennsylvania, that’s just the way it is.