‘Make Kanye 2006 Again’: Pete Davidson Rips Yeezy’s ‘SNL’ Rant [Video]

Pete Davidson Blasts Kanye On “SNL”

Pete Davidson is as fed up with Kanye West as the rest of us.

The SNL star blasted Kanye during the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live” as he reflected on Kanye’s appearance last week where he made that headzz Trump speech.

“Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass,” said Davidson.

He also clapped back at Kanye’s claims that he was told not to wear his “Make America Great Again” hat.

“He wore it all week,” Davidson said. “Nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I would have suggested that it might upset some people, like your wife [Kim Kardashian West] or every black person ever.”

Bloop! You know it’s bad when Ariana Grande’s bae is going off.