GTFOHWTBS: Donald Trump’s Pu**y-Grabbing Guffaw Buddy Bill Bush Wants To End “War On Flaws”

Billy Bush Wants To End The “War On Flaws”

Remember Billy Bush? He’s the former Access Hollywood and Today host who thought Donald Trump’s vagina-violation boasts were hilarious.

Well, whether you realized it or not, yesterday was the 2-year anniversary of that infamous taping hitting airwaves during the 2016 Presidential election. Billy thought that he should mark the day by taking to Instagram to go on some righteously indignant rant about how society needs to end the “war on faults”.

Because, apparently, there are terrible things “that we all do” that people are being punished too harshly for…

It’s funny that the same white male privilege that got Billy in trouble to begin with is the same entitlement that fueled this heada$$ caption. Clearly he’s learned nothing. No surprise there.