GTFOHWTBS: Donald Trump’s Pu**y-Grabbing Guffaw Buddy Bill Bush Wants To End “War On Flaws”
Remember Billy Bush? He’s the former Access Hollywood and Today host who thought Donald Trump’s vagina-violation boasts were hilarious.
Well, whether you realized it or not, yesterday was the 2-year anniversary of that infamous taping hitting airwaves during the 2016 Presidential election. Billy thought that he should mark the day by taking to Instagram to go on some righteously indignant rant about how society needs to end the “war on faults”.
Because, apparently, there are terrible things “that we all do” that people are being punished too harshly for…
View this post on Instagram
Two years ago today, my life went from order to chaos in a dramatic instant. I accounted for my small part, while the President and my employer walked away and still haven’t accounted for their actions. These past couple years have been character building to say the least – anxiety attacks, fits of rage, feelings of betrayal and abandonment – and I have concluded that I am NOT extraordinary. Terrible things can happen at any moment to ANYONE. On the positive side, I feel grateful to know adversity as intimately as I do, and to have developed more empathy, humility and resilience. And to know you can laugh even in the darkest hour is a blessing. Especially at yourself. I am grateful to God and my family for true love and support, and to all of you for your kindness. I have an idea. Let’s stop tolerating this escalating war on flaws and the obliteration of people for things we all do. It’s fueled by an activist media and (anti) social media and it’s barbaric. We are humans and thus fallible. Let’s take better care of each other. Photo: Oct 7, 2016 at Today Show before chaos struck. @hodakotb and producers dressed me in man spanx. I remember us all hysterically laughing. I still wear them. Shhh
It’s funny that the same white male privilege that got Billy in trouble to begin with is the same entitlement that fueled this heada$$ caption. Clearly he’s learned nothing. No surprise there.
