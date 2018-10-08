The Harris’ Are Back: Watch “T.I. & Tiny’s Friends And Family Hustle” First Look [Video]

Will You Be Watching? T.I. And Tiny Harris Are Returning To Reality T.V.

Just when we thought the “family hustle” was over…

Previously viewers thought that the Harris were finished with reality TV after their last season on VH1 teased divorce. Well, T.I. and Tiny are back with their hit reality series, except this season there’s a twist. Friends Monica, LeToya Luckett, and Toya Wright are along for the ride!

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle premieres Monday, October 22. Will you be tuning in? Take a look at this super quick teaser: