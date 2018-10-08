This Is Manhood: Mysonne Perfectly Elocutes Exactly Why Men Should Be Outraged At Brett Kavanaugh

Mysonne Explains Why Men Need To Support Women In The Fight Against Rape Culture

Mysonne calls himself “The General” and it’s very apparent that he is ready to lead both in word and in action.

The rapper and activist was arrested over the weekend for standing with thousands of women who descended upon Capitol Hill to protest the Supreme Court confirmation of alleged attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh.

Prior to being fitted with stainless steel bracelets, Mysonne spoke directly the to heart of the matter and explained why MEN need to be as angry as women are about rape culture the rampant sexual assault that normally results in little to no punishment for the offender and leaves women broken and struggling for the rest of their lives.

'We all look at Kavanaugh and we see some similarities to things that happened in our lives.' — This man perfectly described what it means to live in a rape culture pic.twitter.com/2CmjgEITe2 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 6, 2018

Textbook definition of manhood.