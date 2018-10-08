This Is Manhood: Mysonne Perfectly Elocutes Exactly Why Men Should Be Outraged At Brett Kavanaugh
Mysonne Explains Why Men Need To Support Women In The Fight Against Rape Culture
Mysonne calls himself “The General” and it’s very apparent that he is ready to lead both in word and in action.
The rapper and activist was arrested over the weekend for standing with thousands of women who descended upon Capitol Hill to protest the Supreme Court confirmation of alleged attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh.
View this post on Instagram
Today I stood wit Brave MEN!! MEN who decided they werent going to do Nothing! MEN who didnt sit home and critique and Criticize!!! MEN who at a very crucial and Critical time in American History decided they would Stand UP!! I hear so many people ask me why do I keep getting arrested , Why do I keep Marching it doesnt do Anything.. To those people I ask what does doing Nothing do?? Why do you do nothing and worry about those of Us who are on these frontlines Sacrificing!! I know everything we as Black in America have received was do to the sacrifice of those willing to die for our Liberty!! I couldnt be comfortable knowing i was on the wrong side of history. My soul isnt comfortable doing Nothing. For those of you Thinking what happened in This Supreme Court is Only going to Affect white people.. 🤔 Thats The DUMBEST SHIT EVER!!! Anything that Affects White People Affects people of Color 1000 worse. We will get incarcerated at even higher Rates!! We will continue to be responsible for only 2% of the wealth, BLack people we cant keep sitting home While these People Set The Agenda for your Lives, because you wont realize what youre losing until its too late.. 💯✊️🏾 #GangstButWokeAsFuck #SoulNotForSale #GodsWork #IworkForThePeople
Prior to being fitted with stainless steel bracelets, Mysonne spoke directly the to heart of the matter and explained why MEN need to be as angry as women are about rape culture the rampant sexual assault that normally results in little to no punishment for the offender and leaves women broken and struggling for the rest of their lives.
Textbook definition of manhood.
