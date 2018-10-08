Reginae Got Her Carter Cakes Dribbled By Her Boo Lucci On IG, And The Internet Is Cringing

Pure Comedy: Twitter Reacts To Reginae And LFN Lucci’s Bathroom Video

What would you do if you saw Lil Wayne’s firstborn getting her cakes inappropriately touched by a 27-year-old rapper? Well, you don’t have to imagine, because the video is floating around the internet and folks do NOT know how to take it. To their credit, YFN Lucci and Reginae, 19, have been rocking with each other steadily for more than a few months now. But their love fest is still making folks uncomfortable.

Partly because folks still imagine Reginae as a smiley face tweenager — also because her boyfriend YFN is “skreet hustler” GROWN.

Why do I open twitter to see Reginae getting her cheeks slapped by Lucci pic.twitter.com/Ec7Jo4HPY5 — f r e s h ♥️💫 (@PrettyPetite24_) October 5, 2018

Hit the flip to see more reactions to Reginae and YFN Lucci’s risque IG play date.