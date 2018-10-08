Bye Blac Chyna!!!! Amber Rose Debuts Her Coupledom With Tyga’s Best Friend

In girl code breaking news…

Amber Rose Dating Tyga’s Best Friend A.E.

Remember when we told you that Amber Rose and Monte Morris were seemingly over after scrubbing each other off their social media?

Well, it looks like we were right because Amb’s gone public with a new man.

During her fourth annual SlutWalk, Amber was spotted with Oakland rapper A.E. who was pictured supporting her and walking behind her.

Not only that, there are pictures of them kissing AND A.E. posted a video of himself and his “twin” Amber making out in a club.

What makes this new couple super interesting is the fact that A.E. is actually best friends with Tyga, a.k.a. Blac Chyna’s ex.

People are speculating that this is the reason why Amb and Chyna are no longer friends (Remember that story?) and it seems veryyyyy probable.

Do YOU think Amb’s new relationship with A.E. caused her rift with Chyna???

