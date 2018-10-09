Halp! K. Michelle Damn Near Drowned From Paris Throwing A Drink At Her “New Nose” And Twitter Lost It

This was the moment we were all waiting for since they teased it last week: K. Michelle squaring off with Paris over *checks notes* a few dozen stolen dollars? Wait, what?

That’s right, they’re fighting over a few bucks that Paris has admitted to stealing but won’t apologize for. Yet she doesn’t like being called a thief. So when the two sat face-to-face at a diner all hell broke loose. Paris tossed a fruity cocktail right at K. Michelle’s mug and the singer looked like she was drowning!

Plus, she let the world know that she had a new nose. This is one of the most hilarious moments in reality TV history and we are here for it. Take a look at the comedy…

