WELP: Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Facing Too Many Trust Issues To Move To Cleveland With Tristan This Season

Khloe Kardashian Cancels Move To Cleveland With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has been trying her damnedest to make it work with her boyfriend (when he feels faithful) Tristan Thompson for the sake of their 5-month-old daughter True Thompson…but the bounce back from infidelity isn’t going as smoothly as either of them anticipated.

If you’ll recall, Khloe revealed plans to move back to Cleveland with her dirty doggin’ boo to keep an eye on him during the upcoming NBA season. But apparently, Khloe backed out of the big move at the last minute…we’re going to go ahead and guess that the recent rumors swirling around Tristan’s extracurricular activities at training camp and out at the club might have put a damper on her momentum to relocate to Ohio. As a source tells E! News:

“Khloe had everything planned to leave for Cleveland early last week, and decided not to go. She doesn’t feel comfortable to leave her home and family in L.A. and head back to her life in Cleveland right now. She isn’t ready to go.”

But according to another source, she simply can’t shake the feeling that Tristan isn’t done smashing randoms out here and just may make a whole fool of her once again:

“Khloe has had many ups and downs lately with Tristan. Her and Tristan are not in the best place currently. Khloe wants to work things out for the sake of True, but it has been very difficult recently. She has huge trust issues that she has not overcome, and it’s definitely caused a rift. Khloe thought things would blow over, but she still has insecurities deep down.”

And to top it all off, her family isn’t exactly rocking with her choice to continue riding the wave with her unfaithful baby daddy…but they do their best to bite their tongues.

“In addition to her own insecurities about Tristan’s infidelity, Khloe is continuing to struggle with her family’s thoughts of Tristan as most of them haven’t forgiven him for cheating, even though they are trying to support Khloe’s decision to be with him. Everyone in the family ultimately wants what’s best for True, but they’re wary that Tristan will cheat again, and they hate seeing how this is effecting Khloe.”

SMH. It seems that Khloe might be holding on to dust with this relationship. We get “making it work for the kid,” but in this case, the kid doesn’t even know where her nose is yet. It may be her best bet to go ahead and cut her losses now…

SplashNews